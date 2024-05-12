Orange Grove 1991 alum Jared Johnston returns home to lead Bulldog athletics

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Orange Grove ISD, like quite a few Coastal Bend teams this offseason, faced the decision to hire a new Athletic Director and football head coach. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs named Jared Johnston, a 1991 alum, to lead the program this fall.

Johnston returns to UIL 3A after leading 6A Schertz Clemens for 12 years, posting a (67-62) record. His best season was in 2019 when the Buffaloes finished as outright district champions, ending the season with 10 wins an 2 losses.

Prior to his head coaching tenure, Johnston served as an assistant coach at Cibolo Steele under Mike Jinks.

UIL District 15 3A-DI

Orange Grove

Aransas Pass

London

West Oso

Edna

Goliad

Mathis

Palacios