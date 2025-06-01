Orange Grove falls short 2-1 to Thrall in game three UIL 3A-DII State Semifinal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs come up short to Thrall in the UIL 3A-DII State Semifinal. Orange Grove lost game one 4-1, then bounced back game two 7-1 and getting upset in game three 2-1.

Thrall took the early lead in the third when Maverick McAllister hit a sac fly to center, bringing home Hayden Heselmeyer. The Tigers extended their lead in the fifth when Nick Treuter's line drive brought Heselemeyer home again for the 2-0 lead.

Orange Grove freshman Hughes Klatt closed the gap in the bottom of the fifth. His deep shot to center gave Caleb Barr enough time to score, down 2-1.

Danny Martinez started on the mound for Orange Grove. He gave up 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4 innings, while striking out 1 and walking 1 batter. Senior Logan Rodriguez closed the game pitching 3 innings, while striking out 2 batters and allowing 2 hits.

The Bulldogs end their season with an overall record (23-12-1). The last time Orange Grove made it to the State Tournament was in 1994 when they won the championship.