Orange Grove boys doubles advances to State tennis, ends 20 year drought

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — For the first time in 20 years, the Orange Grove Bulldogs are heading to the UIL State tennis tournament. The 3A boys doubles team of senior Dominick Garza and sophomore Drake Everett will represent their school at the prestigious competition.

Last year, Garza and Everett competed most of the season as individuals but decided they would accomplish more by joining forces as a doubles team.

"I mean I feel like it just shows our dedication honestly because last year we got third in District, so we were one spot away from going to Regionals. We've been putting in the work in the offseason, during the season too we've been going to lessons and training," Garza said.

The duo sees their qualification as an achievement not just for themselves, but for their entire community.

"I think it's an honor because of how small Orange Grove is, and trying to get that name out there. We've been really successful this year in sports across the board, so it's an honor," Everett said.

The 3A boys doubles competition begins Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.

Several other area schools will also be competing in the state tournament, including Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff in 5A, Tuloso-Midway and Beeville in 4A, and London in 3A.