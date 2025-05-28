Orange Grove baseball ends 31 year drought, advancing to UIL State Semifinal

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs baseball program is going back to the UIL State Semifinal for the first time since 1994. That was also the last time Orange Grove brought home the Championship trophy. This year's team has shown toughness and resiliency, learning a lot from last season.

"They got stuck in a lot of games last year, losing by 1 or 2 runs," said Orange Grove baseball head coach Jordan Chambless. "They ended up barely missing the playoffs, so this year we learned how to overcome adversity a little bit."

Chambless is in his first season as the head coach. So far they've recorded 22 wins, 10 losses and 1 tie. The Bulldogs struggled early in district getting run-ruled by Bishop and falling to State powerhouse London, but that moment of the season was a turning point.

"This group is so close," Chambless said. "They're like a bunch of brothers, so they all play for each other and we've seen that this year."

The Bulldogs pitching staff has been dominant this season. Senior pitcher Zach Wright totals 111 strikeouts and 2 no-hitters. Orange Grove's other starter Eli Arias has 65 punch outs and 1 no-hitter.

"Being my senior year it's something special," Wright said. "Being able to go with my teammates, guys that I've played with 6 or 7 years having them behind my back and helping me out feels good."

Orange Grove

Orange Grove freshman left fielder Hughes Klatt has learned a lot fast from the 8 seniors. He is following in his father's footsteps. Will Klatt was a senior on the 1994 team.

"It's a lot to look up to, and he's always been there for me," Klatt said. "He teaches me all of the ways and it's a motivation."

The UIL 3A-DII State Semifinal against Thrall starts Wednesday at 7 p.m., game 2 is Thursday at 7 p.m. and game 3 if necessary is Saturday at 3 p.m. All at North East Sports Park in San Antonio.