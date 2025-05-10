Orange Grove and Veterans Memorial sweep Area playoff baseball opponents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs and Veterans Memorial Eagles are just a few of the many Coastal Bend baseball teams advancing to the UIL third round of playoffs.

Orange Grove swept Lyford in UIL 3A-DII winning 12-0 on Thursday and 11-1 on Friday. Zach Wright started on the bump for game two. He struck out 8 batters, only allowing 4 hits and 1 run over 6 innings. The Bulldogs amassed 10 hits in that game. Zach Starns and Hughes Klatt each collected 2 hits. Daniel Martinez led Orange Grove with 3 RBI.

The Bulldogs will play Lytle in round three.

Veterans Memorial overpowered PSJA North with a series sweep. The Eagles won game one 2-0 and dominated game two 10-2. On Friday Trae Hernandez collected 3 hits in 5 at-bats, including a home run in the sixth inning. He he hit a bomb in both games. The Eagles tallied 11 hits in the game.

Jordan Garza earned the win on the bump. The starter only gave up 3 hits and 2 runs over 6.1 innings, while striking out 7 batters and walking 2.

The Eagles will play the winner of Smithson Valley and Seguin in the Regional Semifinals.