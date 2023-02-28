One-on-one with the Islanders on NBA 2K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders men's basketball team won their first Southland Conference regular season title since 2006, 17 seasons ago. Second-year head coach Steve Lutz credits some of that success to their shots behind the arc led by senior guard Trevian "Trey" Tennyson.

"My phone has not stopped ringing yet. I got a call at like 3 a.m. from my coach just congratulating me and stuff. He kind of woke me up out of my sleep, but other than that it really hasn't settled in. Just walking around campus and stuff everybody is kind of congratulating you," Tennyson said. "It just really hasn't hit me yet because this is my first time ever winning like conference even way back in high school."

Tennyson's bread and butter is behind the arc. The TAMU-CC senior guard made 5-of-10 3-pointers against Northwestern State. He broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a single-season with 93, surpassing Josh Washington's mark of 90 set in 2006-07.

"That's what I'm here to do. That's my role on the team is to hit shots, especially three-point shots because it spaces out the floor for Terrion, J-Jack, Ike down low. Spaces out the floor for everybody because they can't really help off me, so they can drive down the lane," Tennyson said. "We got a real balanced team. We all help each other out."

KRIS 6 Sports Director Larissa Liska decided to not only test out Tennyson's skills on PlayStation 5's NBA 2K game, but she also downloaded the TAMU-CC Islanders team jersey's and court created by the Southland Conference.

"All the colors on our court kind of like pop, so it just makes our court look very good and stuff. Especially on camera whenever you see it like on ESPN whenever you're watching our games," Tennyson said. "Every time I walk out there I just look around. It feels good. I feel the best on that court right there."

Fans can download their favorite Southland Conference team on the PS5, maybe PS4, by either looking up the team name or by creator j_major32.

"I'm about to play it for the rest of the day probably. Our coach (Steve Lutz) is probably going to get mad at me for not doing the 300 club today, but I'm going to get it on the game. Early in the year we played this all the time, but we weren't very good as a team on here which is kind of surprising," Tennyson said. "It was really good team bonding because we will just sit here during the game. We'll just sit here and talk through the headsets and we'll just get to know each other for real because that's how our generation kind of gets to bond with each other is just playing the game and talking to each other that way."

The Islanders earned a two-game bye and the No. 1 seed for the Southland Conference Tournament. The men's semifinals begin on Tuesday, March 7 in Lake Charles, LA. Games will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

WATCH: Here's when @Islanders_MBB's @treytennyson broke the SCHOOL RECORD for 3-pointers made in a season with 93, surpassing Josh Washington's mark of 90 set in 2006-07. Tennyson was 5-of-10 from the arc. #ShakasUp #KRIS6Sports pic.twitter.com/TgKxdaTnez — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 27, 2023