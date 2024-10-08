Odem's John Hinojosa named Game Changer in week 6 of 2024

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls (6-0) have a junior running back that can carry the load. John Hinojosa rushed for 3 touchdowns against Taft in the Backyard Brawl rivalry, earning our Game Changer of the Week.

"You know we're called the Scrappin' Owls, and I would say he defines the word Scrappin' to a T," Armando Huerta, Odem football head coach, said. "I mean he's tough. He's hard-nosed. He may not have all of the traditional measurables you want. In football toughness matters and that's John."

Hinojosa scored three of Odem's four touchdowns against Taft, carried the load 42 times and rushed for 225 yards. The Owls won 28-20.

"My favorite part is probably just the hard running," Hinojosa said. "Running hard with all I got, and trying to get the most amount of yards every run."

After 6 games this season Hinojosa totals 790 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

"I honestly felt like he did the punishing," Huerta said. "You know he was down hill. He was attacking the defense and getting positive plays."

Odem is riding a 6-game winning streak to start the season. It takes hard work, and a little bit of luck for Hinojosa.

"These are my good luck pearls. I always wear one during a game," Hinojosa said. "My cousin got me these. I got them a year or two ago."

KRIS 6

He's almost always one of the first ones to football practice. When Hinojosa is not on the field he is an alter server at church, member of National Honor Society and Spanish Club. He's got a 4.2 GPA.

"The best part about being an Odem Owl is the people, my friends and my teammates," Hinojosa said. "They're all amazing people and I'm just thankful to have them."

Odem is home this Friday for another UIL 3A-DII District 16 matchup against George West. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.