Noah Gonzalez' hat trick leads London in 9-0 shutout over Santa Gertrudis Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates boys soccer team cemented their status as top team in UIL District 29-4A after shutting out Santa Gertrudis Academy 9-0 on Friday at Pirate Stadium.

Three London players scored three goals each Brandon Fonseca, Efe Van Niekerk and Noah Gonzalez who scored all three of his in less than 3 minutes of the first half.

LONDON STATS

Goals:

Brandon Fonseca 3

Efe Van Niekerk 3

Noah Gonzalez 3

Assists:

Efe Van Niekerk 2

Kaden Colmenero 1

Brandon Fonseca 2

Talon Thompson 1

Singha W. 1