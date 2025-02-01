Noah Gonzalez' hat trick leads London in 9-0 shutout over Santa Gertrudis Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates boys soccer team cemented their status as top team in UIL District 29-4A after shutting out Santa Gertrudis Academy 9-0 on Friday at Pirate Stadium.
Three London players scored three goals each Brandon Fonseca, Efe Van Niekerk and Noah Gonzalez who scored all three of his in less than 3 minutes of the first half.
LONDON STATS
Goals:
Brandon Fonseca 3
Efe Van Niekerk 3
Noah Gonzalez 3
Assists:
Efe Van Niekerk 2
Kaden Colmenero 1
Brandon Fonseca 2
Talon Thompson 1
Singha W. 1