No. 9 Beeville takes UIL 4A district 30 lead holding off West Oso 41-34

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 9 Beeville Lady Trojans (20-4, 6-0) take UIL 4A district 30 lead after holding off West Oso 41-34. Beeville battled back, stealing the lead in the fourth quarter.

BEEVILLE POINTS

Carrah Davis - 7

Aaralyn Del Bosque - 3

Cylee Lopez - 4

Kaydence Menchaca - 11

Danielle Gonzales - 2

Kyra Davis - 2

Abby Del Bosque - 4

Brittany Auzston - 5