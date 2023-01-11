Watch Now
No. 9 Beeville takes UIL 4A district 30 lead holding off West Oso 41-34

Posted at 12:58 AM, Jan 11, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 9 Beeville Lady Trojans (20-4, 6-0) take UIL 4A district 30 lead after holding off West Oso 41-34. Beeville battled back, stealing the lead in the fourth quarter.

BEEVILLE POINTS
Carrah Davis - 7
Aaralyn Del Bosque - 3
Cylee Lopez - 4
Kaydence Menchaca - 11
Danielle Gonzales - 2
Kyra Davis - 2
Abby Del Bosque - 4
Brittany Auzston - 5

WEST OSO POINTS
Leslie Davis - 1
Maleigha Sweats - 7
Jazlyn Garcia - 2
Milauni Williams - 4
Jae'la Hicks - 6
Cyenna Epps - 3
Alaejah Reed - 12

