No. 9 Beeville takes UIL 4A district 30 lead holding off West Oso 41-34

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 9 Beeville Lady Trojans (20-4, 6-0) take UIL 4A district 30 lead after holding off West Oso 41-34. Beeville battled back, stealing the lead in the fourth quarter.
BEEVILLE POINTS
Carrah Davis - 7
Aaralyn Del Bosque - 3
Cylee Lopez - 4
Kaydence Menchaca - 11
Danielle Gonzales - 2
Kyra Davis - 2
Abby Del Bosque - 4
Brittany Auzston - 5
WEST OSO POINTS
Leslie Davis - 1
Maleigha Sweats - 7
Jazlyn Garcia - 2
Milauni Williams - 4
Jae'la Hicks - 6
Cyenna Epps - 3
Alaejah Reed - 12