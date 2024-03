CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Defensive performance ends in favor of No. 8 Tuloso-Midway. The Warriors defeated No. 4 Calallen 2-0 in a UIL district 31-4A duel on Friday.

Tuloso-Midway earned their first run in the second inning when Emanuel Reyes hit an RBI double.

The Warriors starting pitcher Max Lara earned the win for Tuloso-Midway only allowing 2 hits over 6.1 innings. He struckout 4 batters and walked 5.