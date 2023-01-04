No. 8 Flour Bluff dominates the paint topping Carroll 42-25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 8 Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (23-3) end their non-district season in dominant fashion with their 42-25 win against the Carroll Lady Tigers. Flour Bluff won the matchup down low in the paint.

The Lady Hornets start UIL 5A District 29 South Zone play next Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Moody.

FLOUR BLUFF POINTS

Justine Aguilar - 7 points

Maddie Robinson - 5 points

Harlie Gallaspy - 14 points

Maggie Croft - 10 points

Nevaeh Gray - 2 points

Ronnie Buttram - 4 points