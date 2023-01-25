Watch Now
No. 25 Miller holds off Gregory-Portland

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jan 25, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UIL 5A No. 25 Miller Bucs (22-5, 5-0) hold off the Gregory-Portland Wildcats (15-15, 2-4) 78-65 in their high school boys basketball district 29 north zone matchup. Jayden Moreno led Miller with 15 points and Shawn Williams carried G-P with 30 points.

Miller hosts Victoria East on Friday.

GREGORY-PORTLAND POINTS
Shawn Williams: 30
Davian Guevara: 3
Juaquin Felan: 4
Maddox Verret: 6
Trevor Jones: 10
Russell Escamilla: 9

MILLER POINTS
Lonnie Adkism: 12
Datron Denmon: 14
Damare Lister: 12
Jayden Brown: 8
Jayden Moreno: 15
Corey Holmes: 6
Vicente DeLaGarza: 6
Alex Zamora: 3

