No. 20 Tuloso-Midway upsets No. 12 Robstown 9-8 in UIL district 31-4A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 20 Tuloso-Midway Warriors ended the regular season with a walk-off home run from Mikey Garza on Tuesday to defeat No. 12 Robstown Cotton Pickers 9-8.

Robstown collected 11 hits and Tuloso-Midway has 7 in the high-scoring affair Robstown got on the board in the first inning when Jonathan Ovalle drove in a 2-RBI double. The Cotton Pickers jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning when Derek Silva and Gilbert Garza each hit an RBI.

Tuloso-Midway got hot in the fourth inning scoring 7 runs. Eloy Rios hit a 2-RBI single and Max Lara brought home the grand slam. Lara went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Warriors.

District 31-4A's final standings before playoffs comes down to the Alice vs. No. 13 Calallen game on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.