No. 16 Flour Bluff outshoots West Oso 100-27

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The UIL 5A no. 16 Flour Bluff Hornets (7-2) are off to a strong start adding another win Tuesday night, 100-27 victory over the West Oso Bears. 10 of the Hornets 12 athletes on the roster are 6' or taller.
SCORES
West Oso 27, 5A No. 16 Flour Bluff 100
Harlingen 69, Moody 55
Veterans Memorial 36, King 46
Annapolis Christian Academy 65, Pettus 30
John Paul II 36, 3A No. 5 London 80
Beeville 51, Victoria East 72
George West 59, Ben Bolt 35
Tuloso-Midway 34, Gregory-Portland 55
Bishop 56, Cole 67
Odem 49, Premont 37
Agua Dulce 49, Hebbronville 58
Skidmore-Tynan 55, Runge 8
Los Fresnos 67, Carroll 66
Alice 54, Ray 55
Captured my first DUNK of the 2022-23 high school basketball season. 🏀 UIL 5A No. 16 @FBHornetHoops 6'7" senior @DrasutisLukas throws down the alley-oop slam, leading @bluff_sports to a 100-27 win over West Oso. @KRIS6sports @TexasHoopsGASO @PrepHoopsTX @txhardwork pic.twitter.com/NONmtBbSLf— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) November 22, 2022