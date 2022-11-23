No. 16 Flour Bluff outshoots West Oso 100-27

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The UIL 5A no. 16 Flour Bluff Hornets (7-2) are off to a strong start adding another win Tuesday night, 100-27 victory over the West Oso Bears. 10 of the Hornets 12 athletes on the roster are 6' or taller.

SCORES

West Oso 27, 5A No. 16 Flour Bluff 100

Harlingen 69, Moody 55

Veterans Memorial 36, King 46

Annapolis Christian Academy 65, Pettus 30

John Paul II 36, 3A No. 5 London 80

Beeville 51, Victoria East 72

George West 59, Ben Bolt 35

Tuloso-Midway 34, Gregory-Portland 55

Bishop 56, Cole 67

Odem 49, Premont 37

Agua Dulce 49, Hebbronville 58

Skidmore-Tynan 55, Runge 8

Los Fresnos 67, Carroll 66

Alice 54, Ray 55