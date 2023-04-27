No. 13 Calallen defeats Alice 6-1 in final UIL District 31-4A game before playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats won their final District 31-4A game of the season 6-1 over Alice on Wednesday.

Calallen scored first when Matt Lopez drove in 2 on a single in the first inning. He went 2-for-3 at the plate. The Wildcats added to their lead in the third frame when Jett Batek hit a 2-run homer.

Wildcats starting lefthander Drayton Mitchell allowed 4 hits and 1 run over 5 innings pitched, while striking out 7 batter.