No. 10 Tuloso-Midway dominates the seventh inning to take down No. 14 Robstown 7-1

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Texas High School Baseball No. 10 Tuloso-Midway Warriors held off and then dominated the seventh inning to defeat No. 14 Robstown 7-1 on Tuesday.

The Warriors stole the lead in the fifth inning when Josh Garcia hits an RBI single, bringing home Michael Vela, to give Tuloso-Midway the 2-1 lead.

Tuloso-Midway secured the victory in the seventh frame thanks to 5 runs. The offensive firepower was led by Max Lara's sac fly, Mark Chapa's single and a double by Seth Hovda who also hit a solo home run in the second inning.

Chapa got the win for T-M on the mound. The righthander allowed 2 hits and 1 run over 6.2 innings pitched while striking out 4 and walking 1 batter.

There is now a three-way tie for first in UIL District 31-4A between Tuloso-Midway, Robstown and Calallen.