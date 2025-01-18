No. 1 Veterans Memorial defeats G-P 100-61; Jeremiah Moynihan scores 30 points

PORTLAND, Texas — The UIL 5A No.1 Veterans Memorial Eagles (29-0) added to their winning streak after defeating Gregory-Portland 100-61 on Friday. The Eagles won the first meeting by 3 points.

"The last time we played G-P we let up in the second half," said Veterans Memorial junior point guard Jeremiah Moyihan. "We were up 20 going into the third quarter and we just let up. Tonight we just had a different mindset coming in. We just wanted to show the district that we're the No. 1 team, and we just wanted to show everybody that."

Moyihan scored a season best 30 points, followed by Sean Mondragon with 20 and Joaquin Trevino scored 18. G-P was led by senior 6-foot-8 forward Shawn Williams who totaled 25 points.

Veterans Memorial girls also took down G-P 54-42. The Lady Eagles were sitting fifth in the UIL 5A district 29 standings, just outside of the playoff bubble. G-P had been in fourth, so with that win Veterans Memorial betters the chances of earning a postseason ticket.