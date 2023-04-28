Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

No. 1 Ray takes district championship series lead in win over No. 14 Veterans Memorial

No. 1 Ray takes UIL District 29-5A championship series lead in 4-1 win over No. 14 Veterans Memorial
No. 1 Ray shortstop Jack Bell celebrates a triple against Veterans Memorial in game 1 of the district championship
Posted at 11:13 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 00:13:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 1 Ray Texans defeated the No. 14 Veterans Memorial Eagles 4-1 in game 1 of the UIL district 29-5A championship series.

Ray got things started in the second inning when Orlando Ruiz hit an RBI single. The Texans totaled 10 hits in the game led by Lucas Tinajero who went 3-for-4 at the plate and Texas A&M signee Jack Bell who went 2-for-4 including a triple.

Texans starting pitcher Keevyn Goss lasted 6 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 10 batters. Lucas Tinajero pitched one frame in relief to end the game with 2 strikeouts and allowing 1 hit.

Game 2 is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cabaniss Complex. If game 3 is necessary, first pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Coastal Bend History