No. 1 Ray takes district championship series lead in win over No. 14 Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 1 Ray Texans defeated the No. 14 Veterans Memorial Eagles 4-1 in game 1 of the UIL district 29-5A championship series.

Ray got things started in the second inning when Orlando Ruiz hit an RBI single. The Texans totaled 10 hits in the game led by Lucas Tinajero who went 3-for-4 at the plate and Texas A&M signee Jack Bell who went 2-for-4 including a triple.

Texans starting pitcher Keevyn Goss lasted 6 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 10 batters. Lucas Tinajero pitched one frame in relief to end the game with 2 strikeouts and allowing 1 hit.

Game 2 is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Cabaniss Complex. If game 3 is necessary, first pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.