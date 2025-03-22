No. 1 Calallen brings the boom; starts district with shutout win over Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calallen's Blake Quinn drove in 5 runs going 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Wildcats past Robstown 12-0. He singled in the second scoring 2 runs, double in third scoring 2, singled in the first scoring 1 run and singled in the fifth for an RBI.

Collier Carroll earned the win on the mound for Calallen. He gave up 1 hit over 4 innings, striking out 3 batters and walking 1. Cody Andrade came in relief for 1 inning. He got 1 strikeout.

The Wildcats totaled 14 hits in the game. Chase Lynch and Aiden Flores added 2 hits for Calallen.