New leadership, same tradition: IceRays welcome Steve Donner and George Manias

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hockey in Corpus Christi is going into it's 28th season, but the team will also have new ownership and a new primary logo. One of the few changes that will be going into effect, but if one thing is for certain is that the tradition will stay alive.

Larissa Liska

After 18 seasons, the IceRays are going in a new direction. The Lange family passes on the torch to co-managers Steve Donner and George Manias, who have been in the business for at least 30 years and both played hockey.

"What we know about running sports teams that we thought we could easily put in place here and take it to a whole new level that it's never been," Manias said. "That's what I'm excited to do is do what we do and watch the fans kind of rally around and support it."

Larissa Liska

The IceRays owners and American Bank Center plan on finalizing a 5-year deal. One of the first hires Manias and Donner made was naming Kevin St. Jacques as the next head coach. He has 11 years of leadership experience at the junior and professional levels, and scored of lots of goals at forward.

"My sons have played against him, and he's been tough to play against everywhere he's been," Donner said. "He's a gentleman and develops players."

IceRays

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Jacques began his playing career with the Spokane Chiefs from 1987-88 in the Western Hockey League. His last season was with Bakersfield Condors from 2006-07 in the East Coast Hockey League. Jacques won three championships as a player (San Diego Gulls: WCHL 1997 and 1998, Phoenix Mustangs: WCHL 2000).

As far as the Arena, the IceRays have moved the party zone to the net side with seating. The goal is for Corpus Christi to attack toward the fans for two periods of the game.

"The design of this arena is amazing, and there are so many nooks and crannies where we can do parties and groups," Donner said. "You know the video scoreboard. Even the steepness of the seats. You get a big crowd in there and it's loud."

IceRays

The IceRays' new owners have built championship franchises. Donner has won 12 titles in his career, while Manias has won two Stanley Cups running the business side for the Pittsburgh Penguins and two other rings in two other sports.

"Teaching the youth and getting kids to play hockey at an earlier age by doing camps, clinics and deck hockey outside," Manias said. "There's a big plan behind it and we're just getting started."

The IceRays plan on hosting events like Hockey and Heels, pre-game tailgates, community activities and more.

IceRays season tickets are on sale now, and on game days you can find tickets as low as $5 a person. The Corpus Christi 2025-26 NAHL season schedule will be unveiled tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18 at 1 p.m.

Larissa Liska

Manias and Donner announced and introduced other team investors at the press conference, Eric Wild, who was in attendance and Niko Foster and Michael Schmitz, who were unable to attend due to other obligations.