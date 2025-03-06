NCAA Men's Basketball Championship 2025 trophy makes pit stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2025 NCAA men's basketball national championship trophy made a tour stop in Corpus Christi. We got a glimpse of the coveted trophy at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, home of the Division 1 Islanders who made the tournament two seasons ago.

"We want everyone in this area to feel very much apart of this," said NCAA basketball trophy handler Mary Ullmann Japhet. "This is South Texas' basketball celebration, so it's not just for San Antonio. It's for all of us in this area. We just hope you'll come up and have fun, be apart of it and hang out in downtown in San Antonio that first week in April."

The top four teams will take a trip to the Alamodome in San Antonio, April 4-7. Fans who want to attend can get the full experience, have a chance to meet former players and more.