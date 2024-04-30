Nation's fourth best pole vaulter Snody representing Gregory-Portland at state

PORTLAND, Texas — The UIL state high school track and field meet will highlight many Coastal Bend athletes this year including a senior pole vaulter from Gregory-Portland, Madi Snody.

"Really just excited to get another chance," Snody said. "I was pretty devastated last year after, I didn't make it. Really just excited to get to try again."

Snody is leading all Texas pole vaulters, having cleared a personal best 13 feet, 7.5 inches at the UIL 5A district meet.

"You don't start there," Snody said. "You just start from the beginning, and it's not as scary as it looks. Everything progresses over time, so you're used to it by the time you get there."

She's currently fourth in the nation, and her passion for vaulting at Gregory-Portland runs in her family.

"Well we were excited about it," Troy Snody, Madi's father and Gregory-Portland alum, said. "I pole vaulted a little bit in high school."

Madi's journey to state was not easy. She currently trains with Greg West, an All-American vaulter at West Athletics, and Tanner Swinford. Last year she suffered a small setback, a back injury.

"Amazed at Madi's resliance," Troy said. "She came back from injury and she just never doubter herself. Not one time, so she's a real testament to us and inspiration to us too."

After six years of pole vaulting, Snody signed to compete in college at the Divison 1 level for the University of Kansas.

"Very proud," Snody said. "I don't think I ever would have imagined that it would have taken me this far. I just wanted to try it. This was a goal that I set when I was in seventh grade, so it's exciting to see me be able to fulfill that."

The UIL 5A state track and field meet is set for Friday at the University of Texas at Austin with girls pole vault beginning at 3 p.m. She'll be joined by her sophomore teammate Tristen Grimes who finished third at state last year.

"It's very exciting," Snody said. "Me and Tristen are very close. She's like my sister, so I'm excited to get to do that with her."