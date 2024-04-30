Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Nation's fourth best pole vaulter Snody representing Gregory-Portland at state

Nation's top-four pole vaulter Snody to represent Gregory-Portland at UIL 5A state meet
Nation's top-four pole vaulter Snody to represent Gregory-Portland at UIL 5A state meet
Posted at 12:34 AM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 01:43:30-04

PORTLAND, Texas — The UIL state high school track and field meet will highlight many Coastal Bend athletes this year including a senior pole vaulter from Gregory-Portland, Madi Snody.

"Really just excited to get another chance," Snody said. "I was pretty devastated last year after, I didn't make it. Really just excited to get to try again."

Snody is leading all Texas pole vaulters, having cleared a personal best 13 feet, 7.5 inches at the UIL 5A district meet.

"You don't start there," Snody said. "You just start from the beginning, and it's not as scary as it looks. Everything progresses over time, so you're used to it by the time you get there."

She's currently fourth in the nation, and her passion for vaulting at Gregory-Portland runs in her family.

"Well we were excited about it," Troy Snody, Madi's father and Gregory-Portland alum, said. "I pole vaulted a little bit in high school."

Madi's journey to state was not easy. She currently trains with Greg West, an All-American vaulter at West Athletics, and Tanner Swinford. Last year she suffered a small setback, a back injury.

"Amazed at Madi's resliance," Troy said. "She came back from injury and she just never doubter herself. Not one time, so she's a real testament to us and inspiration to us too."

After six years of pole vaulting, Snody signed to compete in college at the Divison 1 level for the University of Kansas.

"Very proud," Snody said. "I don't think I ever would have imagined that it would have taken me this far. I just wanted to try it. This was a goal that I set when I was in seventh grade, so it's exciting to see me be able to fulfill that."

The UIL 5A state track and field meet is set for Friday at the University of Texas at Austin with girls pole vault beginning at 3 p.m. She'll be joined by her sophomore teammate Tristen Grimes who finished third at state last year.

"It's very exciting," Snody said. "Me and Tristen are very close. She's like my sister, so I'm excited to get to do that with her."

Madison Snody at West Athletics pole vault practice
Madison Snody and Tristen Grimes before UIL 5A state 2024
Madison Snody and Tristen Grimes before UIL 5A state 2024
KRIS 6
Madison Snody at West Athletic practice
Madison Snody at West Athletic practice
KRIS 6
Tristen Grimes learning from Greg West
Tristen Grimes learning from Greg West
KRIS 6
Madison Snody learning from Greg West
Madison Snody learning from Greg West
KRIS 6
Madison Snody learning from Greg West
Madison Snody learning from Greg West
KRIS 6
Greg West at West Athletics
Greg West at West Athletics
KRIS 6

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Buc Days Section