Name in history, welcome to Calallen's Leta Andrews Gymnasium

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats had more to play for on Friday as a legendary coach's name was cemented into Calallen history for her service as one of the best basketball coach's in the country.

"I enjoyed the young ladies," Leta Andrews, winningest basketball head coach all-time, said. "I had learned from the very best and I thought I've got to share what I know with my young ladies, and I just kept on keeping on."

Now, Calallen is dedicating their court. Calling their home the Leta Andrews Gymnasium.

"It's pretty warm let me tell you. That's pretty special," Andrews said. "They understand how hard we worked and what we accomplished and I appreciate that in people."

Leta Andrews led five different high school girls basketball programs during her 52 year career, recording 1,416 wins and only 355 losses for a national best.

"I love that you had high expectations of fundamentals, sportsmanship, heart and work ethic," Gina Vaughn, Calallen girls basketball alum, said. "Thank you for training us to be fierce competitors on the court and ladies off the court."

She coached the Calallen Lady Wildcats to the 1990 Class 4A State Championship where she finished her 13 year tenure amassing a 401-44 record.

"Thank you for your leadership and dedication as players," Rhonda Pruitt, Calallen girls basketball alum, said. "You not only taught us how to win and make it to the state playoffs, but also how to win in life. I love that I can still call and talk to you here 40 years later and it was like yesterday."

Andrews was a pioneer for basketball. Before Calallen, she started her career as the first woman head coach in Texas.

"It's getting where there are a lot of women coaches and I'm so excited about it," Andrews said. "We can do it."

Andrews is an eligible candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and this year she joins the likes of Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. Finalists will be announced Feb. 17 during NBA All-Star Weekend.