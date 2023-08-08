Mustang seniors leading the charge at King high school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In UIL 5A-DI the King Mustangs have a few positions to fill, but their defense is experienced, and they're looking to turn the tide at Richard King High School.

"Pretty much that we're going to shock the world," Doug Foster, King football head coach, fourth season, said. "We've got to go out, and we're going to do something that nobody says can be done."

The King Mustangs have a few roles to fill, but they're experienced on defense with seven returning starters.

"Last year we pretty much had to build a whole backfield in terms of linebackers and secondary, and this year we return a lot of guys particularly in those two positions," Foster said. "Our secondary guys are returning a bunch. Linebackers all return."

Two-way player Caleb Lopez leads the stampede through his work ethic.

"You know, motivate them and try to get them to 100 percent every practice and every play," Lopez, King senior tailback, middle linebacker and backup quarterback, said.

Offensive lineman Sylus Hawkins' goal over the offseason was to motivate their new lineman to get stronger and more agile.

"I've seen a lot more faster footwork and more explosiveness off the o-line," Hawkins, King offensive lineman and defensive tackle, said. "Seeing more PR's in the weight room."

Hawkins, alongside Orlando Gomez and center Seiji Jasso, will help give confidence to their new quarterback and running back.

"Those three guys are the starting point for a successful play," Foster said. "You know, when it comes to our backfield we have some holes to fill in terms of experience, but I think we have a lot of talent. We just got to get everybody to gel together and I think we are going to keep moving forward at that point."

Last season, the Mustangs won 2 games and lost 8. They're looking to change the pace starting with a positive culture.

"That when stuff doesn't go our way we don't put our heads down and we need to stay up," Lopez said. "That's a big thing we're working on and we're getting a lot better at that."

King starts their schedule with a home game against the Alice Coyotes on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium.