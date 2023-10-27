Moody's run game overpowers King 39-19 on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans earned their second win of the season Thursday night by taking down UIL district 14 5A-DI opponent, the King Mustangs, 39-13.

Moody did what they do best, ground and pound for first downs. Sophomore running back Adrian Luna ended the night with 3 rushing touchdowns. His teammate freshman Kayden Dufour added 2 more rushing touchdowns, and junior Jake Ortega scored the last rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter. Give credit to the offensive line led by 6-foot-4 junior right tackle Jose Garcia.

"Well after coming off a season with little to no wins. We only have 1. This is our second win actually. It felt pretty good you now," Garcia said. "We have so much range with our running backs. Anybody can rally score. We just have to do our work upfront. It felt pretty nice scoring."

Can you believe just two years ago when Garcia was a freshman he was walking the halls of Moody High School? Then head coach Mike Cantu walked up to Garcia asking if he wanted to join the football team. Now in his second season on the roster, Garcia is a game changer.

The Mustangs countered with junior running back Caleb Lopez. He found the endzone 3 times as well.

Moody's defense was led by Isaac Rojas who made a few big hits and tackles for loss.

Next week, Moody battles Ray on Friday at 7:30 p.m. A win against the Texans would give Moody a sixth place finish out of eight in UIL district 14 5A-DI play.