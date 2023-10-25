Moody and King district duel on Game Night South Texas Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Resiliency describes the King Mustangs and Moody Trojans as both teams are looking for their first UIL district 14 5A-DI win of the year. Last season, King won this matchup 34-15, and linebacker Jesse Rios remembers their success on defense.

"Same thing that we did last year," King senior linebacker Jesse Rios said. "Great communication, hustling to the ball and stopping the run."

This time, the Mustangs will have to account for running back Adrian Luna. The sophomore has carried the ball 170 times for 783 yards and 3 touchdowns, opening up opportunities for tight end Jimmy Rodriguez.

"Being able to just run the ball down their throats it really kills defenses, and that's basically our strengths," Moody senior tight end Jimmy Rodriguez said. "Being able to throw that rock that's what makes us Trojan Pride."

On defense, Moody shutout Bishop in week two.

"Our linebacker corps is the strength of our defense," Moody football head coach Michael Cantu said. "Trae Johnson and Adrian Ayala are the heart of our football team on the defensive side."

The Trojans will need their leaders to step up again to get their second win of the season.

"We're pretty good at rushing defense, and they're a pretty heavy rushing team, so I feel like we match up very well against them," Moody senior middle linebacker Trae Johnson said. "We'll be able to stop them."

Moody will face King's toughest athlete, Caleb Lopez, who played receiver last year. He became the running back to help out his team, building chemistry with quarterback James Mailes.

"When me and him learned," King senior running back Caleb Lopez said. "When he pushes up when he's going to give and pulls it down when he's going to pull, we got tight, and really now it's just natural."

Both teams run the ball, and now it just comes down to the trenches.

"It's going to be a difference in the front. Our offensive line versus their defensive line and their offensive line versus our defensive line," King football head coach Doug Foster said. "I think it's going to come down to 'want to'. Who's going to want this game the most, and that's who's coming out on top."

Moody and King kickoff on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Buc Stadium. Catch the game live on our sister station, The C.W., starting at 7 p.m.