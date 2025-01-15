Mondragon and White celebrate 1,000 points; Eagles defeat Flour Bluff 86-51

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 5A No. 1 Veterans Memorial Eagles (28-0) swept Flour Bluff boys basketball in the Battle of Yorktown for the 2024-25 season. The Eagles won their second UIL 5A District 29 meeting against the Hornets 86-51 on Tuesday.

Veterans Memorial 6'8" junior wing Billy White III led the floor with 21 points followed by junior C.J. Perry with 13 and junior Sean Mondragon scored 12 points. Flour Bluff's leading scorers were Jay Johnson and Carter Knoll both with 11 points.

Before the game White "Billy Blanco" and Mondragon were honored for surpassing 1,000 career points.

"My dad being a coach all my life and just seeing all of his great players reach the 1,000 point milestone it's definitely something that I wanted to accomplish," White said. "I couldn't do this without my teammates, my parent's support as well as God because you know you can't do anything without him."

"It's just a big accomplishment," Mondragon said. "I work very hard, me and my team. I've got to give all of the credit to God first off. Then give credit to my coaches, especially my parents. They've been big motivators for me and I'm very grateful for them."

Veterans Memorial's next game is Friday, Jan. 17 at Gregory-Portland around 7:30 p.m. The Eagles held of the Wildcats in the first meeting 87-84.