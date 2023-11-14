Miller's historic season continues to the second round of playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last season, the Miller Buccaneers football team was not satisfied with their second round playoff exit. Now the Bucs are back in the UIL Area round, and off to their best start since 2019, (11-0). The job is not done yet.

Buccaneer fans have a lot to celebrate this season. Like this moment after defeating CCISD rival Veterans Memorial 59-40, later clinching their first district title since 2019. Last year, Miller fell short in this matchup by 4 points.

"Always been talented, but we had to fix some things internally, so we challenged our kids over the spring and summer to really buy into this team ethic," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, seventh season, said. "That it's we over me."

Evans also became the winningest football coach in program history when the Bucs held off Victoria West, surpassing 1960 state champion Pete Ragus.

"I mean it's humbling," Evans said. "I mean I didn't get into this business to break records or get my name on the side of a building. I truly got into this education business to affect lives and to affect kid's lives."

One of those lives belongs to junior running back Broderick Taylor.

He recently broke the school single-season rushing yards record on this 78-yard touchdown against Laredo Martin, surpassing Eric Jackson at 1,710 yards.

"On my first carry I actually broke it," Broderick Taylor, Miller junior running back, said. "It was just a good moment with the linemen to take in and realize how much we've achieved this season and accomplished."

More importantly than stats, following in his father Roderick's footsteps who also played running back and wore No. 21 for the Bucs.

"It's a really cool way to have my name down in a category at this school because my father has played here," Taylor said.

"Those are the moments that you love to see," Evans said. "Somebody like Roderick who did well here at Miller, and then follow and see his son do well as well."

The Bucs kickoff their road game to Edinburg against Vela on Friday at 7 p.m.