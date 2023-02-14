Miller wins UIL District 29-5A championship in revenge rivalry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (26-5, 9-0) won the UIL District 29-5A championship 69-67 against Veterans Memorial (23-11, 8-1) on Monday. It was a revenge rivalry game for the Bucs who lost to the Eagles back on Dec. 6 69-65.

Miller senior Lonnie Adksim led the floor with 24 points followed closely behind by his teammate Datron Denmon's 20 points. Denmon scored 16 of those points in the second half. Eagles freshman Sean Mondragon carried Veterans Memorial with 22 points.

Veterans Memorial got off to a hot 8-2 start in the first quarter, but Miller battled back stealing the 19-18 lead in the second quarter. The Bucs hung on to the lead the rest of the game. Veterans Memorial clawed back in the final minute, but fell short by 2 points.