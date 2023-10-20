Miller takes district 14 5A-DI lead over Veterans Memorial in Game of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (8-0, 5-0) took the lead in UIL district 14 5A-DI after defeating Veterans Memorial (6-2, 4-1) 59-40 on Thursday in our Game Night South Texas/Game of the Week matchup.

The first half was a back in forth battle. In fact, Veterans Memorial held a 24-21 lead at halftime. Miller found another gear in the second half when Jonah Stafford connected on a pick six and another interception.

The star of the game was Bucs running back Broderick Taylor. He found the endzone five times Thursday night.

The Bucs ended their losing streak to the Eagles, and Miller has now won 2 of their 10 matchups. Justen Evans is now tied as the winningest football head coach in C.C. High/Miller history with 57 wins. Evans is (57-22-0, 2017-present) and Pete Ragus is (57-13-1, 6 seasons, 1958-63).