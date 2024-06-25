Miller, Sinton and Beeville to represent Coastal Bend at 7on7 State Championships

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Three Coastal Bend high school football programs qualified for Dave Campbell's Texas 7on7 State Championships, Miller, Beeville and Sinton. The Bucs have made it three years in-a-row.

"I feel like this year as a whole team we're a lot closer than we used to be. We have a lot more unity," Miller senior quarterback Trevor Long said. "I feel like our team chemistry is a lot better than what it used to be. Some seniors graduated, and of course a lot of talent goes, but we just re-stack and reload."

The Buccaneers are building off a strong football season that ended in the fourth round of playoffs. Back in November, head coach Justen Evans told KRIS 6 Sports, "You win games January through July." Now they're putting in the work through 7on7.

"It really helps with the timing, the concepts and all of the team chemistry that comes with it," Long said. "Really the wide receivers and the quarterbacks need a lot of work in practice."

The same can be said for the Bucs defense.

"After workouts everybody is talking and everybody is coming together and being a team," Miller senior linebacker Lamarcus Cullum said. "Well not really a team, but a family."

Miller returns a good, experienced defensive corps, but a few new faces have made a difference in 7on7.

"Roderick Taylor he came from offense and he's been lights out," Cullum said. "Then Charles Williams and Khalil Davis."

On offense, the Bucs do not lack in talent, speed and height, which has been put to the test in the Coastal Bend. A much-needed challenge to prepare Miller for 7on7 teams like DeSoto who they faced last summer.

"Of course we have a lot of competition down here, and it's really good to play teams like Sinton, Flour Bluff and all of that," Long said. "It really helps us prepare for state."

Miller starts the Texas State 7on7 Tournament for Division I on Friday in College Station. The Bucs will play Lewisville at 1 p.m., Katy Cinco Ranch at 2:30 p.m. and Anna at 4 p.m.

In Division II, which starts on Thursday, Sinton will play Robinson at 1p.m., Ponder at 2:30 p.m. and Lumberton at 4 p.m. Beeville will play Lorena at 1 p.m., Needville at 2:30 p.m. and Mineral Wells at 4 p.m.