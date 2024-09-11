Miller shines light on Coastal Bend in matchup with DeSoto

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the top matchups in Texas for week 3 of the high school football season features the Miller Buccaneers (2-0) against the 2-time 6A state champions, DeSoto (1-1). This matchup not only puts Miller on the map, but also the Coastal Bend.

"We really are proud to represent our community," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "361 area code and South Texas. That lots of times is under-recruited."

The Buccaneers ended the 2023 season with an impressive 13 wins before their only loss in the fourth round of playoffs. That achievement opened the door for an opportunity.

"Part of my responsibility and obligation is to make sure we get our kids on a stage to be looked at and be seen," Evans said. "Also to compete against some of the top teams in the state of Texas."

Miller's elite speed and athleticism will help against DeSoto, a team that features a 300 pound lineman just under 7-foot and dual-threat quarterback.

"They present all different types of challenges from big in the trenches to speedy guys on the perimeter to a quarterback that can make all of the throws and is really efficient and off-schedule," Evans said.

This game is believed to be the first time a Coastal Bend team has faced a 2-time defending state champion at the highest classification. A rare chance to prove oneself against a powerhouse metroplex program.

"It's going to be a tough assignment for us, but I feel like our guys are up for the task," Evans said. "We want to see where we're at as a program. After Friday we're going to know."

Miller kicks off against DeSoto on Friday at 7 p.m.at the Alamodome. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets can be bought online through the SA Alamodome, https://www.alamodome.com/events/detail/desoto-vs-cc-miller-2024 [alamodome.com]. All seats are general admission. Alamodome does have a clear bag policy.

As per the Alamodome contract, the following passes will be allowed. The pass door will only allow Cardholder only of the District pass, THSADA, THSCA and TGCA and UIL Scouts. Alamodome will allow free admission for children 2 years old and below. Anyone entering through the North or South Plaza level Door #27 must show a valid picture ID in order to be permitted to enter with one of these passes.

Parking rate is $15.00. Public parking opens at 5:00pm, Credit cards are accepted for payment. Tailgating is not permitted at high school football games. All seats are general admission. Miller will seat on the east side, map attached Band and drill team will sit in sections 115/116. Miller team will enter field from Southeast Tunnel.

For fans that cannot make the game, game will be livestreamed on the TSP website and app TexasSportsProductions.com.