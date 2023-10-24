Miller running back Broderick Taylor named our week 9 Game Changer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (8-0, 5-0) earned a huge victory last Thursday taking down Veterans Memorial 59-40 on Game Night South Texas. It was the second time the Bucs defeated the Eagles in 10 games played against each other. Our KRIS 6-week 9 Game Changer made a huge impact, finding the endzone five times. Congratulations to Miller junior running back Broderick Taylor.

"I think it was probably one of the best games and most fun I've ever had," Taylor said.

Taylor rushed for 155 yards and 3 touchdowns, surpassing his 1,000-yard season milestone. His favorite touchdown was his longest run for 79 yards.

"Just because I had a chance to run it all the way across the field," Taylor said.

He also added 4 receptions for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"It really opened up the playbook a lot, and it made them adjust their defense," Taylor said.

Working on his hands was a goal Miller head coach Justen Evans set for Taylor over the offseason.

"Now he's right in the thick of things as one of our leading receivers as well," said Evans. "You know he's been able to catch out of the backfield."

A skill that's given Taylor more opportunities to make plays by using his power and 100-meter dash speed at 10.6 seconds like he did in the fourth quarter against the Eagles.

"I mean, the linebacker from Vets hit him hard, and he just bounced off of him, kept his balance and scored," Evans said. "I thought that was a pretty amazing run after the catch and for him to show how strong he is even after contact. I thought that was a pretty amazing run."

Miller is undefeated (8-0) going into their final two regular season games. The Bucs' best start since 2019.

"Yeah, it feels great, but the job is not done," Taylor said. "Still got to just go out there and finish the last few games."

This Friday, Miller will take a road trip to Victoria to battle the West Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.