Miller outruns Harlingen 65-53, Moreno leads the Bucs with 21 points

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (17-5) held off the Harlingen Cardinals (8-17) 65-53 on Tuesday. Jayden Moreno led the Bucs with 21 points.
Miller pulled away in the third quarter when they outscored Harlingen 22-10. Moreno scored 10 of 21 points in the third, but then Cardinals' Ryan Sanchez made a fourth quarter push dropping 18 points including three 3-pointers.
The Bucs start UIL 5A District 29 North Zone play this Friday at Gregory-Portland.
MILLER STATS
Lonnie Adkism - 15 points
Damare Lister - 12 points
Jayden Brown - 3 points
Jayden Moreno - 21 points
Corey Holmes - 4 points
Vicente DeLa Garza - 2 points
Alex Zamora - 2 points
George Simmons - 6 points