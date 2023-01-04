Miller outruns Harlingen 65-53, Moreno leads the Bucs with 21 points

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (17-5) held off the Harlingen Cardinals (8-17) 65-53 on Tuesday. Jayden Moreno led the Bucs with 21 points.

Miller pulled away in the third quarter when they outscored Harlingen 22-10. Moreno scored 10 of 21 points in the third, but then Cardinals' Ryan Sanchez made a fourth quarter push dropping 18 points including three 3-pointers.

The Bucs start UIL 5A District 29 North Zone play this Friday at Gregory-Portland.