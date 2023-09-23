Miller H.S. honors legendary running back Bobby Smith by retiring his jersey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers honored legendary running back Bobby Smith at their 2023 Hall of Fame banquet by retiring his jersey No. 25. Smith is the second jersey to be retired at Miller after Johnny Roland No. 12.

"I don't have the words to express how it makes me feel because I'm a firm believer 'Once a Buc, Always a Buc', and I live that all through my life," Smith said. "I never have forgotten and never will forget where I came from."

The 1991 HOF inductee and 1960 grad also played football at the University of North Texas, and then professional football with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers.

"I didn't learn all that in the NFL. I learned it from Pete Ragus, Coach Herrera, Simmons and all off these guys. I learned everything right here. They taught me to hustle and never give up," Smith said.

The Buccaneers Athletics Hall of Fame is the oldest prep hall of fame in South Texas and has inducted more than 100 athletics greats from Corpus Christi High and Miller High since its start in 1991.

Golden, brass plaques of the inductees are displayed on the walls of the hallway between Pete Ragus Gymnasium and the Old Buc Gym on the campus of Miller High School at No. 1 Battlin’ Buc Blvd.