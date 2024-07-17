Miller grad Andrew Body to host second annual football camp July 29-30 in Taft

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — It's great seeing our Coastal Bend alumni succeed, like Miller grad Andrew Body who transferred from Texas Southern to Alabama State over the offseason.

With Body at quarterback, the Hornets are projected to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and before even stepping onto the field he was one of their three representatives at media day.

"It's a blessing always just to be in a position to come out and represent a university," Body said.

Before he reports back to college, Body is coming back to the Coastal Bend for his second annual camp 'The Chosen 1 Flight Academy'. It's scheduled for July 29-30 in Taft, a city that holds a special place in the Miller grad's heart.

"So the crazy part about it is a lot of people don't know I was actually raised in Taft literally since I was born," Body said. "I was born in Corpus Christi, but raised in Taft. I had went to elementary and middle school. I also watched my big brother play all four years of high school there, so it holds a very dear spot in my heart and it's just the beginning."

The Chosen 1 Flight Academy is for kids 7-18 years old and graduating seniors. You can sign up for 'The Chosen 1 Flight Academy' here.