Andrew Body connects with future Coastal Bend athletes at inaugural football camp

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas — Miller 2021 grad and Texas Southern University quarterback Andrew Body took time away to host his inaugural 2-day youth football camp in the Coastal Bend that started Friday, July 28 at St. John Paul II's football field.

"The kids brought the energy," Body said. "Just putting them through college drills, so when they do get to that point it's not unfamiliar. It's something they know what to do and they can perform it."

Two of his college teammates, defensive end Mike Akins and safety Calvin Herson Jr., as well as fellow Miller grad Lonnie Adkism, a Sam Houston State receiver, helped coach the camp.

"We did three-step in the pocket and stepping up and rolling out and turning our shoulders," Jayden Herrera, Adkins Middle School seventh grader, said.

"I loved the Tiger Ball," Drae Cavaness, Metro third grader, said. "I've known him (Andrew) since I was like 4 or 5."

Back with the Bucs, Body threw the fourth most passing yards in UIL history at 13,261 yards. He learned a lot when transitioning to the college level two years ago.

"He really taught me how to put more spin on the ball," Sebastian Dennis, Calallen junior quarterback and corner back said. "I didn't really know how to flick my wrist as much, and then he came up to me and talked about it and lately it's been working a lot better."

"Throughout this whole camp that them quarterbacks started saying like, 'okay I can do this and it's me being me as well as learning'," Body said. "I feel like that was the best part for me."

While hard work is key, Body said it's even more important to be a role model off the field.

"Literally when people say that like the game is bigger than you," Body said. "Literally, like you don't know who's watching you what you're doing, so it's like for me when I come back to the city and kids saying stuff like that it just warms my heart up."

Day two of the Chosen 1 Flight Academy runs 8 a.m. to noon on July 22 at St. John Paul II. The camp was previously scheduled for Buc Stadium, but has since been changed. Boys and girls 7-18 years-old can sign-up. Click here for more information.

Follow Andrew Body on Instagram here, and you can also check out some of his merchandise here.