Miller grad Andrew Body hosts second annual The Chosen 1 Flight Academy

TAFT, Tx — Miller grad Andrew Body made it his mission to give back to the Coastal Bend through his second annual The Chosen 1 Flight Academy. This year he hosted the 2-day football camp at Taft High School.

“The best thing is giving, so I would love to give," Body said. "Just be in the position like knowing literally I was in their shoes not that long ago actually, so just being able to be in a position to have the camp and have the kids come out is just…I can’t even explain it. It’s awesome.”

Opportunities to attend football camps in the Coastal Bend were limited for Body while growing up in Taft and playing for Miller High School. That’s why he’s making it his mission to help teach the younger generation.

“We had 20-yard dash. We had L-drill," Body said. "We had 5-10-5 and just pretty much just putting the kids through combines and showing them what it’s going to be like when they do get to that level. Just seeing that growth.”

Body worked mostly with the quarterbacks, but he had some help from Miller athletes’ Jaedyn Brown, Roderick Taylor, Lamarcus Cullum, Landon Johnson and Devin Cage to coach the linemen and receivers.

“They really helped us on the routes and stuff and how to run like on the start,” Taft eighth grader Jeremiah Hoy said.

Taylor, a Miller junior receiver, remembers how Body mentored him, so when asked to help at the camp he did not hesitate.

“It’s a real honor because I’ve been working with him since I was younger at the quarterback position," Taylor said. "Now that I get to come and catch the ball for him it’s really nice, and work with the kids to get them better to improve on their dreams and be better in life is really good.”

Body is back for a few days before returning to Alabama State for the fall season. The Hornets are projected to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern division.

“Oh it’s going to be a very fun year, very fun year. I can’t wait to ball out with Bama State," Body said. "Y’all look out. It’s going to be a winning season for sure.”

The Chosen 1 Flight Academy continues on Tuesday for high school athletes, but is welcome to all ages to learn more and get better with Andrew Body.