Miller defeats Gregory-Portland 70-57 with strong second half performance

GREGORY-PORTLAND, Texas — The Miller Bucs (18-5, 1-0) earn the first UIL 5A District 29 North Zone win of the season after defeating Gregory-Portland 70-57. The Bucs outscored the Wildcats in the second half by 19 points.

MILLER

Lonnie Adkism - 17 points

Damare Lister - 13 points

jaedyn Brown - 8 points

Jayden Moreno - 15 points

Corey Holmes - 11 points

Vicente De La Garza - 2 points

Noah Garcia - 2 points

George Simmons 2 points