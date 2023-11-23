Miller's single season passing record broken, Trevor Long surpasses mentor Andrew Body

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers are one of six of Coastal Bend teams that punched their ticket to the third round of Texas high school football playoffs. Miller latest victory improves their season record to (12-0), but also last week a school stat record was broken.

"A couple of people told me the record was close," Trevor Long, Miller junior quarterback, said. "I wasn't completely sure how close I was, but I knew I had a couple more touchdowns to go."

Long delivered a pass to junior Corey Holmes that will go down in Buc history.

"I really didn't know we broke the record at the point, so I'm just celebrating with my team," Holmes, Miller junior receiver and running back, said. "Once Trevor came to the sideline he told me we broke the record and it felt good. It felt good to know that I was the one that caught the ball for him to break the record."

Long's 48th touchdown reception in a single season surpassed Andrew Body's school record at 47.

"I mean it really wasn't on my mind," Long said. "Of course I wanted to break it, but it was really just about getting the win."

A win that kept the Buccaneers undefeated at (12-0) for the first time since 2019 when Body led Miller his junior year.

"Trev man, I literally known bro since he was in middle school while I'm in high school." Andrew Body, Miller 2021 grad and Texas Southern University quarterback, said. "Just being able to know that somebody watched me kind of growing up in a since doing what I done did and really surpass me I'm nothing less than proud of bro because that's a very big accomplishment."

Long grew up in the Miller school system watching Body on gameday and studying his skills at practice.

"He'd help me with little stuff here and there, and so it was kind of like I was looking up to him for a while you know," Long said. "For me to kind of replace what he did is really special to me."

Long completed two touchdown passes to Holmes in that second round playoff victory over Edinburg Vela, increasing his season total to 49 through the air.

"Tells just about Buc Nation and about our school, Miller High School," Justen Evans, Miller football head coach, said. "You know, our school doesn't get enough credit about the great academics and everything that is going on here at the school. Trevor Long was a Metro kid that came to our program at Metro seventh and eighth grade and decided to stay."

Long's family friendship with Body is stronger than just football. In fact Andrew's mother Angie texted Trevor's father, Bob, right after the record was broken.

"She just texted congratulations Mr. Long, and I said thank you and I appreciate you more than you know," Bob Long said. "She said tell Trevor now he's in the Goat Zone. It was surreal in the sense that we had been watching Andrew do what he did, and support him and watch him when he broke his record. Then for them to be doing the same for Trevor was just a really cool special moment."

Body now plays football at Texas Southern University, but leading up to Miller's 13th game he returned home to Buccaneer Stadium.

"Just being back in the environment I for sure get the rush of emotion," Body said. "Truthfully I really do miss Miller Buc Nation very much."

A chance to witness history. Only three Miller teams have won 13 games in a season, 1963, 1960 when they won state and 1938.

"We want to do what hasn't been done here in a while and we just look to continue that," Long said.

Miller plays their third round matchup against district opponent Victoria West on Friday at 5 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium.

