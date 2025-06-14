Middle school athletes thrive at Twins Passing Academy; Saturday for high school

INGLESIDE, Texas — Over the summer athlete's goals are to work on fundamentals and fine-tune their skills. Bishop football head coach David McHugh with Twins Passing Academy is making sure athletes in the Coastal Bend are prepared and ready for the fall.

"You know doing the Middle School has always been my favorite because it's super fundamental," McHugh said. "It's always been about giving back to South Texas and really giving something that we didn't have. A camp that you can go to where you can learn from high level coaches, and utilizing those skills into a game-like setting."

Larissa Liska

The focus for receivers and defensive backs is footwork. Once they learn the basics, then they're challenged in one-on-ones and routes on air by San Antonio Lee Offensive Coordinator Chris Cooper. One of the many coaches that are helping out at the camp.

"The details at receiver, that's the most important thing," Cooper said. "The depth right, the yardage, the leverage the coverage. All of those things matter when you play receiver right."

Larissa Liska

Add effort, and you've got a game changer. 12-year-old Shedrick Howard, a seventh grader at Flour Bluff, was named MVP of the Twins Passing Academy Middle School camp. That dig route catch made his father, a West Oso grad, proud.

"You should always come. It's fun to compete at,"Howard said. "The coaches are a vibe and they always have your back. You will learn a lot of things."

Larissa Liska

It's the first time Orange Grove 12-year-old Cooper Stewart has been able to attend the camp. For many years he watched his brother Cutter, now a college quarterback, from the sideline.

"I like how the coaches taught us how to work on footwork and long throws and concentrating on the ball," Stewart said.

Larissa Liska

McHugh's goal is to also help kids get an opportunity to play at the next level. High school athletes have received college offers at his camp the last three years, and the college coaches will be in attendance on Saturday.

"It's really cool to see the development of what we started five years ago to what it is now," McHugh said.

Twins Passing Academy for high school athletes is scheduled for Saturday at Ingleside starting at 10 a.m. with the Trenches Camp for the o-line and d-line. Then the Skills Camp kicks off at noon.

