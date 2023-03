Meet the record holds for the CBCA inaugural Meet of Champions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Coaches Association (CBCA) inaugural Meet of Champions ended on Friday with 36 athletes, now record holders, at Cabaniss Stadium.

MEET OF CHAMPIONS RECORD HOLDERS

Pole Vault (Boys) - Colton Harrison (Gregory-Portland) 14'

Pole Vault (Girls) - Tristen Grimes (Gregory-Portland) 12'

High Jump (Boys) - Blas Villareal (Banquete) 6' 2"

High Jump (Girls) - Kelley JaNaisha (Carroll) 5' 2"

Triple Jump (Boys) - Rivera Armando (St. John Paul II) 45' 0.25"

Triple Jump (Girls) - Kiley Kopp (Rockport-Fulton) 35' 4.25"

Long Jump (Boys) - Jayden McCoy (Tuloso-Midway) 22' 1.5"

Long Jump (Girls) - Trinity Anscombe (Robstown) 17' 11"

Shot Put (Boys) - Eric Edison (Ingleside) 50' 4.5"

Shot Put (Girls) - Leslie Pena (Ingleside) 38' 1"

Discus (Boys) - Eric Edison (Ingleside) 159' 11"

Discus (Girls) - Leslie Pena (Ingleside) 122' 7"

3200 Meter Run (Girls) - Eleana Campos (Freer) 11:50.43

3200 Meter Run (Boys) - Jackson Lovorn (King) 9:44.11

400 Meter Relay (Girls) - Gregory-Portland (Tristen Grimes, Megan Griffith, Disna Bhakta and Dixa Bhakta) 49.9

400 Meter Relay (Boys) - Ingleside (Jaydon Smith, Dominic Rodriguez, Nathan Ambrose, Elijah Bell) 43.52

800 Meters (Girls) - Nyomi Garcia (Robstown) 2:15.94

800 Meters (Boys) - Diego Canto (King) 2:01.45

100 Meter Hurdles (Girls) - Alexiah Leal (Aransas Pass) 15.16

110 Meter Hurdles (Boys) - Colton Harrison (GP) 14.81

100 Meter Dash (Girls) - Trinity Anscombe (Robstown) 12.59

100 Meter Dash (Boys) - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 10.82

800 Meter Relay (Girls) - Gregory-Portland (Dixa Bhakta, Sofia Elizondo, Disna Bhakta, Megan Griffith) 1:47.71

800 Meter Relay (Boys) - Gregory-Portland (Jacoby Vance, Brandon Coates, Cody Adame, Colton Harrison) 1:31.48

400 Meters (Girls) - Autumn Galvan (Sinton) 1:00.71

400 Meters (Boys - Enrique Rodriguez (Taft) 49.46

300 Meter Hurdles (Girls) - Alexiah Leal (Aransas Pass) 47.42

300 Meter Hurdles (Boys) - Jasion Jaurez (Carroll) 40.08

200 Meters (Girls) - Trinity Anscombe (Robstown) 26.22

200 Meters (Boys) - Justin Arellano (Alice) 22.52

1600 Meters (Girls) - Zerah Martinez (Sinton) 5: 11.39

1600 Meters (Boys) - Jackson Lovvorn (King) 4:26.79

1600 Meter Relay (Girls) - Rockport-Fulton (Mackenzie Schibi, Adyson Burton, Aubrie Fountain, Emma Groseclose) 4:09.81

1600 Meter Relay (Boys) - Alice (Hector Gaza, Gavin Ramirez, Trejo Hayden, Trejo Guss) 3:26.50

Here are the full results from the finals at the CBCA inaugural Meet of Champions.