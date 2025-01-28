McNeese wins nail biters over Islanders men's and women's basketball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's basketball teams fell short to McNeese State on Monday at the American Bank Center. Two nail biters. Islanders women lost 59-54 and the men were upset 74-73.

The Islanders men entered the matchup down two games of the Southland Conference lead to McNeese. Islanders' Garry Clark ended the night with a double-double 22 points and 14 rebounds. He was matched by Jordan Roberts with 22 points. Owen Dease also added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

McNeese State men were more well-rounded on the stat sheet with four players over double digits in points.

On paper, the Islanders men played great winning the second chance points battled 13-6, points in the paint 32-26 and out-rebounding McNeese 38-33.

The Islanders men's basketball will take a four game road trip to UTRGV, East Texas A&M, SFA and Lamar before coming back to the American Bank Center. Corpus Christi hosts UIW on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:30 p.m. and HCU on Monday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

McNeese State's Paris Guillory led the floor with 18 points. Three Corpus Christi women scored in double figures, Mireia Aguado with 13 followed by Paige Allen and Jaeda Whitner with 11 points.

The Islanders women did a great job scoring off turnovers, but McNeese State dominated the paint and second chance points by out-rebounding the Islanders 45-39.

The Islanders women's basketball program will take a four game road trip to East Texas A&M, UTRGV, Lamar and SFA before coming back to the American Bank Center. Corpus Christi hosts HCU on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m.