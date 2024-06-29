McHugh brothers strengthen South Texas football at Twins Passing Academy

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — 171 high school football players put in work at the Twins Passing Academy on Friday in Ingleside. A lot of the guys like this camp because they work on making the Coastal Bend football scene stronger.

"What I like about the McHugh brothers is they look at everybody, you know," Kelan "The Gunslinger" Brown, Refugio senior quarterback, said. "They don't go off of height. They go off of raw talent. If you're talented they're going to look at you, and that's what I like most about this camp. They saw my talent last year and I got Offensive MVP for the camp."

Ingleside grads David and Matthew McHugh have hosted the Twins Passing Academy for four years. The brothers' first camp started with 48 skill position players, including Agua Dulce 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Lane Ranley.

"I think he was in seventh grade barely able to get the ball out, and now he's big and tall," Matthew McHugh, Crowley H.S. Offensive Coordinator, said. "Making every throw on the field and he ended up winning our quarterback MVP, so it's cool to see him transition from year one."

Since then they've doubled their numbers, and added linemen.

Refugio senior quarterback Kelan 'The Gunslinger' Brown has also attended every camp, and the biggest change he's seen besides footwork is feeling confident.

"From the start I was very timid you know what I'm saying," Brown, said. "I would just come out here and go through the drills. As I progressed I got a little bit more comfortable and now it's like home."

Twins Passing Academy not only fine-tunes the fundamentals, but also helps guys get noticed.

"A kid that unfortunately got left off the MVP list ended up getting to go home with an offer today and that's Dylon Everett," David McHugh, Ingleside Co-Offensive Coordinator, said.

The H.M. King quarterback received an offer from Southwestern Assemblies of God University.

The younger guys also benefit from the reps and timing, like Alice junior Lucian Cruz.

"Routes on air is definitely good to throw to the receivers. 1-on-1's throw to guarded receivers, just foot drills on the run, stationed and 3-step drops," Cruz said. "All of that stuff is real good."

Getting better every day. That's what it's all about for the McHugh twins.

"Growing up in South Texas and really trying to help grow the football scene and help grow the recruiting scene in South Texas was so important to us," David McHugh, said. "Like I told the kids today, 'We've been asked to go to DFW. To go to Central Texas with our camp, but we really feel like we want to keep the main thing the main thing and that's South Texas versus everybody."