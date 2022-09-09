Mathis upsets Odem on Game Night South Texas

Mathis made a huge come, winning 28-22 over the Owls earning their first rivalry victory since 2016.

Ethan Ybarra had the game winning touchdown, and finished with two total rushing touchdowns all in the second half.

The battle started slow due to a weather delay, but picked up quickly in a back-and-forth effort between both squads.

In the end, the Pirates overcame a last minute effort from the Owls in the final seconds of the contest.

OTHER SCORES

- St. John Paul II vs. George West — Canceled

- Tuloso-Midway 23, King 7

