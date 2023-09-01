Mathis overpowers Taft 36-14 on Game Night South Texas

TAFT, Texas — Our week two Game Night South Texas matchup ended with the Mathis Pirates handing the Taft Greyhounds their first loss of the season 36-14.

Mathis got on the board first in the first quarter. Despite being a run heavy team, Pirates sophomore quarterback Edward Montemayor connected with senior Arik Cuellar for a touchdown pass, making it 6-0.

Taft did not respond until the third quarter when senior quarterback J.J. Acosta delivered a 48 yard dime to Aiden Guidry to steal the lead 7-6.

From there Mathis pulled away. Montemayor and Cuellar found the endzone to help give the Pirates a 28-7 healthy lead. The Pirates held off the Greyhounds for the fourth time in the last decade (2016, 2017, 2022 and 2023).

Up next, Mathis hosts the Odem Owls while Taft will take a road trip to Three Rivers for week three.

Between the third and fourth quarter, Mathis senior running back Bobby Rodriguez entered the backfield. He had great blocking and ran all the way to the endzone. While the touchdown did not add any points to the board, it was a special play that meant the world to the Pirates.