Marquee Matchup: Shiner (7-1, 4-0) vs. Refugio (6-1, 3-0)

REFUGIO, Tx — The week 9 high school football schedule is full of exciting games, including our marquee matchup between two UIL 2A-DI District 15 teams that are always eyeing a state title.

"Oh we're hungry. We've been waiting almost a year, and on the board we put how many days till Shiner we play them again," said Isaiah Avery, Refugio junior tight end, safety and outside linebacker. "We're just looking to come back after."

Last year Refugio did not like the way the season ended against Shiner in the Regional Quarterfinal. The scoreboard read 55-14 Comanches, so this year they made a few changes.

"We were in a hurry up offense and it worked well for us, but that night it didn't work at all," said Jason Herring, Refugio football head coach. "He (Dalton Brooks, Shiner senior running back and defensive back) got way too many carries and the game was extended and they blew us out, so our whole philosophy this year is to slow down the game and shorten the game."

Refugio plans on slowing down Shiner's star player senior Dalton Brooks by keeping him off the field. It starts with the Bobcats offense, and so far Refugio has shown a balanced attack with over 1,200 yards passing and rushing the ball.

"I think it's the new offense our coach has giving us this year," said Avery. "It's real edgy and it's hard to gameplan against because of the things we do."

The Bobcats use their speed in the backfield to confuse defenses.

"Probably one of the faster teams overall," said Daniel Boedeker, Shiner football head coach. "You know they always have good speed there, but that's the thing that really sticks out on the film is both sides of the ball offensively and defensively. Just how quick they are."

Refugio has more than speed this season.

"Just that we're more of a family this year and that we're way more physical than we were last year," said J.R. Moore, Refugio senior offensive tackle and defensive lineman. "We're ready for them."

Our Marquee Matchup kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio. The Bobcats are looking to add to their 35-game district winning streak. Refugio's last district loss was in 2015 to Shiner.