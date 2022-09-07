Marquee Matchup: Calallen at Flour Bluff

Week three's Friday Night Fever Marquee Matchup tests two of the top schools in the Coastal Bend, Calallen (2-0) and Flour Bluff (1-1).

"We know Calallen is a very good opponent and we have to bring 100 percent energy," said Aiden Tovar, Flour Bluff senior free safety. "Just have positive energy and just play fast and physical."

Flour Bluff is home this Friday after going 1-1 on the road. The young Hornets roster, with 19 seniors, is looking to stay strong after falling in the UIL 5A-DII State Semifinal last season.

"We lost a lot of seniors last year and we went to the fifth round," said Cameran Dickson, Flour Bluff sophomore wide receiver and cornerback. "That was a big deal, but we know that we have to come strong to try to go above them and stay up you know because our seniors helped us a lot."

Flour Bluff's balanced offense keeps defenses on their toes. Calallen is looking forward to the challenge.

"Our secondary this year I feel like we're very fast compared to last year and the year before that," said Christian Gonzales, Calallen senior cornerback. "I think we've been coming along as a team way better than we used to."

Calallen's defense has allowed 12 points at most to opponents this season. Flour Bluff's offense is averaging 30 points per game led by sophomore quarterback Jayden Paluseo.

"Jayden in his second varsity football game, he did a great job managing our offense last week against South and we battled back," said Chris Steinbruck, Flour Bluff football head coach. "Came from behind and you know won a big game."

"He doesn't look like a sophomore and he doesn't throw like a sophomore," said Steve Campbell, Calallen football head coach. "He's very poised, he's got a great arm and he throws to some really talented receivers out there."

This will be a great test between two of the best in the Coastal Bend. The key for Flour Bluff will be to slow down Calallen's powerful backfield.

"Definitely a big rival I think just because they're a big school," said Epi Hinojosa, Calallen senior running back. "They made it deep in the playoffs, but I feel like our backfield alone with Sonny, Bryce, Luke, and Skylar I feel like we can all outpower them."

Calallen and Flour Bluff kickoff on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Hornet Stadium.