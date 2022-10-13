Marquee Matchup: Alice (5-1) vs. Calallen (7-0)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — We're at week eight of high school football and our marquee matchup features two teams that have already won the coveted trophy this season. This Friday the UIL 4A-DI District 16 title is up for grabs between Alice (5-1, 2-0) and Callen (7-0, 3-0).

"We've been waiting for this game all season, so like we're all ready and we're just coming to execute," said Bryce Burnett, Calallen senior quarterback.

The undefeated No. 3 Calallen Wildcats have not allowed more than 20 points to an opponent all season. Now they host an Alice squad that has averaged 36 points per game.

"I have yet to play in a game this big to be honest with you," said Cutter Stewart, Alice senior quarterback. "I mean Calallen they are a heck of a football team. Honestly we can run right with them."

Alice has not won this matchup since 2012 and the big question in this game is going to be whether the Calallen defense can keep the Alice offense out of the endzone.

"We have a lot of pass deflections all together and our linebackers are really stepping up and our d-line is really doing good," said Alex Quitugua, Calallen senior safety.

The Wildcats defense has totaled 13 interceptions and 21 sacks, but the Coyotes offense is very protective of their quarterback.

"Their secondary is stout. Very fundamentally sound," said Stewart. "Their defensive line is really good. Their linebackers are good, but like I said our guys are just as good. Our offensive line is stout. You know, they haven't allowed a sack all season. Our receivers whenever they're doing their part they can't be touched."

Alice's defense will face their toughest challenge yet against Calallen. Last year, the Wildcats outscored the Coyotes 37-0.

"We really have size compared to last year and we're just more physical I feel like," said Aubrey Davenport, Alice junior defensive end.

This year is an entirely new Calallen system. The Wildcats totaled over 500 passing yards in 12 games played last season. Now after 7 games they have already surpassed 1,000 yards.

"We've been throwing a lot this year and I think that's really helping us because we're a majority run team, so that's a big help to our game," said Burnett.

Alice and Calallen face off this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium.