Makos win 12u 7v7 Battle Royale National Championship, rep Turf Sports Complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is now home to a new national champion after the Makos claimed victory in12u 7v7 football at the TruXposur Battle Royale National Championship in Houston. The tournament, founded in 2017, featured 30 competing teams from across the country.

The Makos dominated the competition, outscoring opponents 203-61 while winning 7 of their 8 games. Their championship run included defeating the top-ranked team in Texas and the seventh-best team in the country.

"First discipline because at first we started playing around a lot," Makos quarterback and Kaffie Middle School student Ryker Bocanegra said. "Then we went to Florida and lost, so that was a big learning lesson for us. After that we went to practice and went to work. That's basically it."

The championship victory brings national recognition to the Coastal Bend youth football program, highlights their training at the Turf Sports Complex and showcases the talent developing in the region.

Makos 12u Roster

Mason Rivas

Jace Aligada

Jett McNally

Tim Tran

Gyptian James

Lyric Medra

Arturo Herrera

SJ Howard

Daniel Arbini

Ryker Bocanegra

Coach: Bocanegra

Coach: Johnson

Coach: Hughes

If you'd like a chance to compete elite competition in the Coastal Bend, this weekend May 3-4 at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex, PremierEventsUSA is hosting Texas Battle on the Beach 7on7 football. The tournament features 8u-18u and is the last Super National Invitational Tournament qualifier of the season.